 Pune: School Principal, PT Teacher, Trustee Among Seven Arrested for Sexually Harassing Student
According to officials, the PT teacher, who is the main accused, allegedly sexually harassed the girl student repeatedly over the past two years.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Pune: School Principal, PT Teacher, Trustee Among Seven Arrested for Sexually Harassing Student

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Maharashtra's Pune have arrested seven staff members of a school, including the Principal, PT teacher, a trustee, and four others, in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a minor student.

The accused were arrested on Friday evening, police said.

PT teacher is habitual offender

"This is not the first time the PT teacher has faced such accusations. He was previously booked and arrested on charges of molestation and under the POCSO Act and had served time in jail," the police said.

"Despite being a convicted offender, the school authorities retained him, which led to the arrest of the six other staff members, including the Principal and trustee, for their negligence and complicity in the case," they added.

Following a formal complaint from the victim's father, the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and Sections 74, 78, 79, 351(2), and 115(2) of the BNS at the Nigdi police station, under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

