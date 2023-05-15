 Pune: SCDL's Career Advancement Bootcamp on May 20
Monday, May 15, 2023
Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL) is set to organize its Career Advancement Bootcamp in Pune on May 20. As one of India's leading distance learning institutes, SCDL aims to provide students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in today's competitive job market.

The boot camp, which will be held in various cities across India, offers participants the chance to meet industry experts and gain insights into building successful careers. Attendees can expect to learn about resume writing, professional networking, personal branding, and the importance of continuous learning and professional development.

With a focus on career advancement, the Pune camp presents an excellent opportunity for students and professionals alike to enhance their skills and gain valuable knowledge from experienced professionals. Those interested in attending can find more information about the event on SCDL's website or contact them via email or phone.

For more information about the Career Advancement Bootcamp, please visit http://bit.ly/SCDLCMR or reach out to newadmissions@scdl.net or call 8792740467.

