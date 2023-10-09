Pune: Sahakarnagar School Closed Amid Allegations Of Sexual Abuse Of Students

Pune: Sahakarnagar School Closed Amid Allegations of Student Sexual Abuse |

Sahakarnagar was engulfed in shock and outrage on Monday as concerned parents gathered at a prestigious English medium school, demanding answers from the school administration regarding allegations of sexual abuse involving older students victimising younger ones. This distressing incident, which has deeply troubled parents, prompted swift action as they reported the matter to the Parvati Police Station.

For several days, parents had been receiving distressing accounts from their children, who claimed that students from classes 10 to 12 had subjected younger students, ranging from class 1 to 5, to various forms of abuse. Initially dismissing the reports as mere hearsay, parents grew increasingly alarmed as more families came forward with similar complaints, revealing a disturbing pattern of abuse that could not be ignored.

Despite repeated complaints, the school administration had failed to take any substantial action, further intensifying the parents' concerns and frustration. The abuse allegations encompassed incidents within the children's restroom, including instances of sexual abuse, unwanted touching with pens, and coercing younger students into obscene acts.

One parent, deeply distraught by the ordeal, stated, "Our children's safety should be the utmost priority for the school. We demand justice and accountability for the victims."

Another parent echoed these sentiments, saying, "It is disheartening to see the school administration turn a blind eye to our concerns. We are here to ensure the safety of our children."

The situation also garnered widespread attention, with members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) expressing solidarity with the aggrieved parents.

Ganesh Bhokre, MNS' in-charge of the Kasba constituency, told The Free Press Journal that they have issued an ultimatum to the school, demanding action against the accused students, including their expulsion. He mentioned that the police have assured swift action against the accused students and added, "MNS will stage a protest again on Saturday."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)