Pune Rural Police Urges Women To Report Crimes And Speak Up Against Harassment: Dial 112 Or 1091 | Representative Image

The Pune Rural Police has taken a proactive stance in addressing crime against women by urging women in Pune district to come forward and report any incidents of harassment without fear.

In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of women in the region, the police have emphasized the importance of utilizing helpline numbers such as 112 or 1091 to promptly report any crimes or instances of harassment.

By encouraging women to speak up and seek assistance, the Pune Rural Police aims to create a safer environment for all women in the community. This comes days after a girl was killed by a boy in the rural part of the district.

🔰 मुलींनो घाबरू नका...छेडछाड सहन करू नका.



टवाळखोरांकडून होणाऱ्या त्रासाची माहिती पोलिसांना द्या.डायल करा ११२ किंवा १०९१



🇮🇳 पुणे ग्रामीण पोलीस दल pic.twitter.com/Utop5dC3te — पुणे ग्रामीण पोलीस - Pune Rural Police (@puneruralpolice) July 15, 2023

