Pune Rural Police Nab Serial Temple Thief Involved in Eleven Thefts |

Amid rising incidents of temple thefts in Pune rural areas, Pune Rural Police have arrested a notorious serial temple thief responsible for eleven thefts, including those at temples and churches across the district, and detained valuables worth ₹4 lakh.

The accused, identified as Vinayak Damu Jeete, a resident of Kanhur Mesai, Shirur, was apprehended after a series of thefts plagued areas like Ambegaon, Shirur, Shikapur, Ranjangaon, and Khed. Following a complaint on July 2, 2024, from Ramchandra Kishan, police began their search for the perpetrator.

The police team analyzed CCTV footage from various crime scenes and neighboring areas. The accused was identified through technical analysis and CCTV footage, which showed him stealing valuables from temples.

Police received information that Jeete was headed to Shikrapur and, acting on this tip-off, arrested him at Shikrapur. During interrogation, Jeete initially gave evasive answers but eventually confessed to the thefts.

Jeete admitted to burglaries at several temples, including Bhairavnath Jogeshwari Temple in Shingwe, Devi Temple in Lakhan village, Hanuman Temple in Mandalevadi, and Bolhai Mata Temple in Jarkarwadi. Further questioning revealed his involvement in additional thefts at Shri Nath Maskoba Temple in Rautwadi, Wadjai Mata Temple in Kavatemala, Temple in Khed Rajgurunagar, Kalubai Temple in Savindane, Tukai Mata Devi Temple in Ranjangaon Phundvasti, Khandooba Temple in Ghodegaon Shindewadi, Kalammajai Temple, and two temples in Ahmednagar district.

11 thefts in 5 months

Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, stated, “The accused Jeete has a previous criminal history of thefts and robbery. He was in jail until February. He committed all eleven thefts between February and June. We have seized valuables worth ₹4 lakh and are continuing the investigation.”

Deshmukh further explained Jeete’s modus operandi, noting that he would conduct reconnaissance 2-3 days prior to a theft. He stored the stolen items at his home, selling some of them in the market. Shop owners reported that Jeete claimed his mother worked at various temples and that the items were gifts for her.

Deshmukh added, “The efforts of the officers involved in the investigation led to the successful resolution of these temple theft cases and the recovery of valuable stolen property.”