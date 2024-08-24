Pune Rural Police Arrest Four with 98 Kilograms of Cannabis |

Pune Rural Police arrested four individuals on Thursday while they were transporting 98 kilograms of cannabis from the old highway to Lonavala. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Anil Nagwade (24), Pradip Narayan Namdas (25), Yogesh Ramesh Lagad (32), and Vaibhav Sanjivan Chede (23), all residents of Shirur jurisdiction.

According to the police, Inspector Ravindra Patil of Kamshet Police Station received a tip-off from a confidential informant about the cannabis being transported in a Verna car on the old highway from Maval jurisdiction. Acting on this information, police formed two teams and set up a trap.

Seizure after search

A Verna car (MH 14GY0550) was intercepted near Taje village, and a search operation was conducted. During the search, police recovered 98 kilograms of cannabis valued at ₹48.5 lakh, along with three mobile phones worth ₹42,000 and the Verna car valued at ₹8 lakh. All items were seized.

A case has been registered at Kamshet Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Satyasai Karthik stated, "The action is part of the Sankalp Nasha Mukti Abhiyan, an initiative aimed at combating drug addiction and abuse. Over the past year, we have registered 71 cases under the NDPS Act, arrested 102 individuals, and seized drugs valued at ₹1.98 crore."

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh, Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh Chopade, ASP Satyasai Karthik, Inspector Ravindra Patil, and other police personnel.