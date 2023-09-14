Pune: RSS Samanvay Baithak Commences In Pune; Here's All You Need To Know |

Pune: The Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, a three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), commenced in Pune on Thursday with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale offering flowers to the Bharatmata photo. Among the distinguished attendees were BJP Chief JP Nadda and the party's National General Secretary BL Santosh.

With a total of 267 representatives from 36 RSS-affiliated organisations in attendance, the three-day conclave aims to address a diverse range of issues, including the current national and social landscape, education, economy, and national security.

As previously reported, the participants will prioritise discussions on five core topics: promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle, reinforcing a values-based family system, advocating for harmony, embracing Swadeshi principles, and fulfilling civic responsibilities.

Biplab Roy, spokesperson for the RSS in South Bengal, highlighted that a significant topic of discussion would be the development in villages, encompassing aspects like water supply, internet connectivity, infrastructure, and more. He emphasised, "The 36 organisations will deliberate on uniting the community and propelling the country to new heights."

Anil Thombre, Maharashtra State Secretary of ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), one of the 36 outfits present at the conclave, stated that they would discuss their engagement with the youth, the rising unemployment in the country, and the actions needed to counter the anti-Hindutva narrative.

RSS meeting sparks controversy

To accommodate the attendees, the Shikshan Prasarak Mandali's Tilak College of Education, SPM English Medium School, and School of Deaf and Dumb were designated as venues for accommodation and meetings. Consequently, students at these educational institutions have been granted a three-day holiday.

This decision has encountered strong opposition from student organisations, particularly those concerned about the academic disruptions caused by these closures.

Youth Congress office bearers have also taken a stance against this development, questioning how permission was granted for the schools and college to close. Akshay Jain, Leader of the Youth Congress, expressed his concerns and pledged to approach the Vice-Chancellor of Pune University for an explanation.

Will Amit Shah attend the meet?

There is uncertainty over the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the meet. According to Biplab Roy, spokesperson for the RSS in South Bengal, Shah won't be attending. However, Anil Thombre, Maharashtra State Secretary of ABVP, stated that Shah will be present, and it hasn't been disclosed due to security reasons.

