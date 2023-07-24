Pune: RSS Ideologue Madan Das Devi's Last Rites On Tuesday |

Veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Madan Das Devi who had served as the joint secretary of the outfit, passed away in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Born on July 9, Madandasji Devi hailed from Karmala, Solapur district. He pursued higher education at BMCC College, Pune. After completing LLB with a gold medal from ILS Law College and M.Com. degree, he achieved a national-level rank in the Chartered Accountant Examination.

Hailing from Maharashtra, the 81-year old Hindutva ideologue died at the Rashtrotthan Hospital after a prolonged illness, an RSS functionary told PTI.

He said Devi's mortal remains were kept at the RSS local headquarters, Keshava Kripa before being flown to Pune for the last rites on Tuesday.

According to him, the RSS ideologue was instrumental in developing leadership skills among top-rung BJP and RSS leaders.

A full-time Pracharak (campaigner), Devi was staying in Bengaluru for treatment of his old age-related ailment.

Bhagwat and Hosabale to attend last rites

His last rites will take place in Pune at Vaikunth crematorium at 11.30 am on Tuesday. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale are scheduled to attend the last rites.

"Devi had served as the RSS joint general secretary and organisation secretary of the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was responsible for developing leadership skills among the national level top rung BJP leaders you see today," the RSS functionary said.

Mourning his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sri Madam Das Devi Ji. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. I was not only closely associated with him but also had the opportunity to learn many things from him. May God give strength to all the workers and his family members in this moment of grief. Om Shanti." In its message, the RSS said, "Shri Madan Das Devi, a senior Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, passed away at Rashtrotthan Hospital in Bengaluru at 5 am. He was 81 years old. He was on the responsibility of All India Organisation Minister of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Co-Sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh."