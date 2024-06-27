Pune: Road To Save 16 km Detour and Reduce Travel Time Between Bopkhel And City

Representational Image |

The road from Dapodi to Bopkhel village, passing through the CME limits, was closed in May by order of the Bombay High Court. Due to this closure, the residents of Bopkhel village had to travel a distance of about 16 km to reach Dapodi instead of the previous 2 km. This detour forced citizens, students, and workers to travel via Bhosari or Vishrantwadi, approximately 15 to 16 km from Khadki Marg to Pune, causing great inconvenience.

The construction of the road is 98% complete, and the bridge is planned to be opened for traffic by the end of August 2024.

Easy travel between Bopkhel and Pune

Work was obstructed due to high-pressure electric lines and towers.

This project will facilitate easy travel between the Khadki Cantonment area, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune city, covering a distance of 2.9 km. This will save time and fuel costs for citizens and maintain environmental balance.

"The work of the bridge is nearing completion, and it will be opened for traffic soon. Planning is being done in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and traffic police officers. We are happy that the citizens and workers of Bopkhel will be facilitated, and the time of the students will be saved," Pramod Ombhase, City Engineer, PCMC.