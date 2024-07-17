Pune: Road Near SP College in City Turns Muddy and Slippery |

The road beside SP College in Pune, which leads towards Dandekar Bridge, has become muddy and slippery. A PMC official stated, "Construction work is going on in that area due to which excavation has happened. The roads are muddy because of the mud carried by the vehicles passing on the road, and on top of it, the rains have made the entire stretch slippery. Tomorrow we will ask the Building Permission Department if they have approved the particular builder, and then we will take action."

However, the slippery, muddy roads are causing trouble for commuters and parents who are dropping their children at school near Sane Guruji Colony in the morning, as they have slipped in this mud. No one seems to be taking responsibility. There are schools on all three sides of this road.

Residents speak up

A concerned parent said, “The day before yesterday my kid slipped in the mud, and his uniform got dirty. I had to take him back home to change his uniform. Luckily, he didn’t get hurt. But the civic body should do something about it and avoid digging the roads during peak monsoon as it adds to the commuters’ woes.”

Ritvik, an IT professional, pointed out, “I use this stretch regularly, and it's been muddy and slippery for the past two days. This can lead to a potential accident as people are in a hurry to drop the kids off at schools. I saw a lady falling on the slippery road. And Guruji Colony is a residential area, so the road is always crowded and busy. PMC should get the area cleaned.”

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Mohit Sanjay, deputy engineer, PMC, said, “We have sent our team to clear the roads as soon as we receive the complaint, and it will be cleared by tomorrow. Buildings are being constructed, due to which they have excavated the areas. We will also be sending a notice to the builders. The roads have become slippery because the mud gets carried on the road by the vehicles passing by. We will soon clear the areas.”