 Pune: RMD Foundation Hosts Free Eye Check-Up and Glasses Distribution Camp, Aids Over 1,500 People
Many people struggle with vision issues, including difficulty seeing at various distances or experiencing blurred vision. Unfortunately, eye diseases are often neglected or poorly managed, and some individuals are unaware that eyes can also suffer from health problems.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
The RMD Foundation emphasized the importance of eye health at their free eye check-up and glasses distribution camp, held at Dhole Patil Colony, Gadge Maharaj Colony, Koregaon Park, and Burning Ghat Bund Garden. In today's fast-paced life, factors such as excessive smartphone and computer use, long hours of TV watching, poor diet, lack of exercise, stress, and insufficient sleep adversely affect eye health. Many people struggle with vision issues, including difficulty seeing at various distances or experiencing blurred vision. Unfortunately, eye diseases are often neglected or poorly managed, and some individuals are unaware that eyes can also suffer from health problems.

At the camp, over 1,500 individuals, including men, women, the elderly, and children, received eye examinations, with 1,250 people benefiting from free glasses. The event saw significant participation from the president and members of Bandgarden Ganesh Mitra Mandal, Bhim Shakti Tarun Mandal, Panchsheel Foundation, Tadiwala, and numerous residents from the colonies.

