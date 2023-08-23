Pune: RLSS Holds Safety Seminar On Silver Jubilee

The event was inaugurated by Lt. General Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command. |

The Rashtriya Life Saving Society (India) celebrated its Silver Jubilee year with a Safety Seminar at the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) Trade Towers in Pune. Over 100 attendees participated, gaining valuable life-saving skills and knowledge.

The Rashtriya Life Saving Society (India) is working to reduce the number of accidental deaths in India by empowering people with first-aid and lifesaving skills. Since 1998, they claim to have trained and certified over 400,000 people in various lifesaving programmes, so that they can save precious lives by being first responders.

The key objectives of the Rashtriya Life Saving Society (India) Silver Jubilee Safety Seminar were to assess the impact of life-saving skills on community safety, extend safety awareness to wider audiences, cultivate a deep sense of safety consciousness within individuals, and address the issue of premature deaths among young individuals by examining Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALY) losses.

The event was inaugurated by Lt. General Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, and attended by notable figures from various sectors.

Experts in emergency response and first aid led the seminar, providing hands-on training in life-saving techniques like CPR, wound bandaging, and choking incident management. Interactive sessions, discussions, and Q&A segments promoted knowledge exchange and networking.

The highlight was simulated emergency scenarios, allowing participants to apply their skills in realistic situations. Attendees praised the seminar's informative and practical nature, with one participant emphasizing the goal of educating and empowering individuals to respond effectively in emergencies.

