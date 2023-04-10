Pune: Review meeting on PMC's development works held |

A review meeting on the Pune Municipal Corporation's development works undertaken by zonal and ward offices of the civic body was held in Pune.

It was conducted in presence of Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil and Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Dr Kunal Khemnar, and Vikas Dhakne were present during the meeting.

Patil directed officials that the civic body should take support from the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund (CSR) of Industries for maintenance work like road repair, cleaning gutters etc. in Pune city.