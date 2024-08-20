 Pune: Retired Government Officer Dies in Road Accident After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper on Karve Road
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Retired Government Officer Dies in Road Accident After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper on Karve Road

Pune: Retired Government Officer Dies in Road Accident After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper on Karve Road

The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Sunil Bhaskarrao Deshmukh, was a resident of Viman Nagar.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Retired Government Officer Dies in Road Accident After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper on Karve Road | Representational Image

A retired government officer lost his life in a road accident near Rasashala Chowk on Karve Road on Monday.

The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Sunil Bhaskarrao Deshmukh, was a resident of Viman Nagar.

FPJ Shorts
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React
Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)
Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)
Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%
Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Set to Launch on 9th September: Key Features and Specs
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Set to Launch on 9th September: Key Features and Specs

According to police, Deshmukh was riding a two-wheeler towards Nalstop Junction when, at around 12:30pm, a speeding dumper struck him near Rasashala Chowk.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: 2 More Arrested For Manipulating Blood Samples Of Minor Accused's Friends,...
article-image

The impact was so severe that he died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Bhosale quickly arrived at the scene. The police have since arrested the dumper driver, identified as 35-year-old Sunil Hole from Gokhale Nagar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Retired Government Officer Dies in Road Accident After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper on Karve...

Pune: Retired Government Officer Dies in Road Accident After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper on Karve...

Flyer Fumes After Gold Ring Stolen from Checked-In Luggage on Delhi-Pune Flight

Flyer Fumes After Gold Ring Stolen from Checked-In Luggage on Delhi-Pune Flight

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi, Claims 'He's Avoiding Coming To Maharashtra Despite...

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi, Claims 'He's Avoiding Coming To Maharashtra Despite...

Mahayuti Coalition Will Collapse Due to Bickering Among Allies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls: NCP (SP)

Mahayuti Coalition Will Collapse Due to Bickering Among Allies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls: NCP (SP)

Pune: Sunita Kejriwal Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Sharad Pawar; Read Details Here

Pune: Sunita Kejriwal Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Sharad Pawar; Read Details Here