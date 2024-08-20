Pune: Retired Government Officer Dies in Road Accident After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper on Karve Road

A retired government officer lost his life in a road accident near Rasashala Chowk on Karve Road on Monday.
The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Sunil Bhaskarrao Deshmukh, was a resident of Viman Nagar.
According to police, Deshmukh was riding a two-wheeler towards Nalstop Junction when, at around 12:30pm, a speeding dumper struck him near Rasashala Chowk.
The impact was so severe that he died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Bhosale quickly arrived at the scene. The police have since arrested the dumper driver, identified as 35-year-old Sunil Hole from Gokhale Nagar.