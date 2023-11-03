Pune Residents Welcome AAP's 'Bus Mitra' Initiative |

In an effort to enhance the efficiency of public transportation and alleviate traffic congestion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has introduced the 'Bus Mitra' initiative in Pune. This programme encourages citizens, particularly regular bus commuters, to actively engage in assessing various aspects of public buses. Their responsibilities include inspecting the condition of the buses, ensuring they stop correctly at bus stands, verifying the proper functioning of doors, checking for essential safety equipment like first aid and fire safety measures, monitoring technical aspects like the functionality of the bus horn and gear lever, ensuring buses are appropriately parked at stops, and encouraging the use of UPI payment systems for ticket purchases.

Chenthil Iyer, the Vice President of AAP Pune and the brains behind this concept, believes that involving bus passengers in these checks and having them report their findings to AAP or PMPML can significantly enhance public transportation services.

As part of the initiative, AAP workers regularly stand at bus stops to engage with travellers and understand the issues they face. Recently, AAP's City President, Sudarshan Jagdale, took to the streets in the Baner area to manage bus traffic. He emphasised the importance of an efficient public transport system in preventing future traffic gridlocks and mentioned a common issue: vehicles approaching from the wrong side, which disrupts passengers trying to get on and off the bus.

AAP workers Amol Kale and Abhijit Pardeshi, who reside in Kothrud, also checked whether bus operators were effectively providing information about the newly introduced e-ticketing system and issuing tickets through this system to passengers. During their assessments, they discovered problems related to e-ticketing, such as delays during peak hours due to each ticket taking a few minutes to issue and occasional server issues. Consequently, passengers sometimes experience deductions from their accounts without receiving their tickets, leading to disputes. This highlights the need for improvement in the implementation of the e-ticketing system.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)