Pune: Residents In Kondhwa Raise Alarm Over Perilous Speed Breakers, Demand Urgent Action

Residents of Kondhwa are sounding the alarm over the perilous state of speed breakers in the area, raising serious safety concerns for commuters. The deteriorating condition of these traffic-calming measures has led to accidents and sparked fears among residents, compelling them to call for immediate action from the authorities.

They have identified specific locations urgently requiring attention, including the installation of a new speed breaker opposite Dharmavat Panapoi and restoring white markings and necessary repairs at several spots. Additionally, they call for improved signboards and direction boards in the "Accident Prone Area" on the Pune-Saswad main road.

To enhance visibility and safety, residents are urging the installation of reflector rubber pads on a tilted divider pole opposite Vijay Sales. They also demand the opening of the 24-meter DP road adjacent to Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Fire Station and the removal of encroachments on the proposed 40-meter DP road.

The residents' concerns extend to the speed breakers at Kothari School, where urgent repairs are needed to protect the lives of students and avoid accidents caused by the lack of visibility.

Speaking with FPJ, a resident of the Kondhwa, Alamgir Jamadar said, "A significant issue is the absence of white markings on the speed breakers, compromising their visibility and catching drivers off guard. This lack of clear indication has resulted in unforeseen accidents, prompting heightened concerns for public safety. Furthermore, the inadequate placement of speed breakers throughout the region adds to the problem. The scarcity of these essential road safety measures poses particular challenges for vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, women, and children, who encounter difficulties while navigating roads amidst speeding vehicles."

Demand for relevant signboards

Fayaz, a concerned resident of Kondhwa, emphasized the need for installing relevant signboards in the "Accident Prone Area" to aid commuters, especially on the Pune-Saswad main road. Additionally, direction boards for various locations are also requested to improve road guidance, he added.

Chabil Patel, another resident, underscored the importance of developing the 40-meter DP road from Jyoti Chowk to Khadi machine chowk. He also highlighted the urgency of installing a speed breaker in front of Dharmavat Panapoi to prevent accidents and safeguard pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Road department of PMC, junior engineer, Sidram Patil said, "There are two separate issues, there is demand for new speed breakers and painting of existing speed breaker. For the new speed breaker, we need permission from the traffic department. Earlier we had sought permission from the department, however, they suggested the installation of rumblers strips but as residents, the purpose is not served. Hence the residents are again demanding speed breakers. So we will again apply to the traffic department seeking permission to have a speed breaker for the area.

"I personally visited the spot where there is a need to repaint the speed breaker but considering its condition, it cannot be painted during the monsoon. After monsoon, we will take necessary action," he added.

