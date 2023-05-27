 Pune: Residents from parts of city form human chain, demand civic amenities
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Representative image |

Pune: Residents of NIBM Road, Kondhwa, Undri, and Mohammadwadi staged a protest on Saturday, highlighting the urgent need for essential civic amenities in their areas.

Protestors joined hands to form a human chain spanning from Kadnagar Chowk to Palace Bagh and held placards displaying bold slogans like "No road, no tax" and "Decongest the roads in the area" that conveyed their grievances and demands.

Severe lack of basic facilities

People from these localities have been grappling with a severe lack of basic facilities, exacerbated by the deplorable condition of the roads. Despite repeated complaints lodged by the residents, the municipal administration has seemingly turned a blind eye to their plight, intensifying their frustration. The situation took a tragic turn just two days ago when a vanity van, plagued by brake failure, collided with multiple vehicles, claiming the lives of two individuals and injuring six others.

Residents spring into action

The tragic accident on the NIBM Road has pushed the residents to take action. Their protest seeks to draw attention to the pressing need for pothole-free roads, clean and garbage-free areas, reliable drinking water supply, and other essential civic amenities. The protesters are passionately urging the municipal administration to acknowledge and promptly address these issues, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the provision of necessary facilities to improve the quality of life for the residents in these areas.

