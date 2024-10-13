Pune: Residents Demand Action After Cutting of Trees Outside Sufi Cafe in NIBM

Pune: Residents Demand Action After Cutting of Tress Outside Sufi Cafe in NIBM |

Pune residents are fuming over the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) plans to cut down fully grown trees outside Sufi Cafe, Ganga Kingston, NIBM Annexe area.

These residents wrote a letter to the Tree Department seeking action against those responsible for cutting down fully grown trees. They demanded that the the civic body have brazenly flouted the law, causing irreparable harm to the environment and ecosystem, and requested the authorities to immediately take action against the culprits.

Jaymala Dhankikar, a resident of NIBM Annexe, said, "One tree was axed, and two to three fully grown tree branches were pruned. I wrote an email to PMC on October 11, and I haven't received any response. The branches were cut on Friday morning, and they didn't have any permission from the PMC. The trees were not causing any kind of hindrance to the public."

Danish Khan, a resident of Mohammadwadi, NIBM, said, "We, the residents of Mohammadwadi, NIBM, are deeply concerned and distressed regarding the relentless cutting of trees in our area. This unchecked deforestation is not only depleting the green cover but also adversely affecting the oxygen levels. We respectfully request that immediate action be taken against those responsible for this environmental degradation. We urge the authorities to stop further tree cutting."

Residents write letter to PMC

The complaint letter to PMC mentions key violations such as the Tree Protection Act, 1975, unauthorized cutting of protected trees, environmental damage, loss of biodiversity, and increased pollution. The residents request PMC to register an FIR against those responsible for tree cutting, identify and prosecute the culprits, and plant new trees in the same location.

Ashok Ghorpade, Chief Garden Superintendent, PMC, said, "To my knowledge, we haven't granted any permission for the pruning of branches, but the PMC is decentralized, and the NIBM area comes under the Hadapsar ward office, so I'll check with them if they gave the permission. We will take action against the violators."