Pune: Residents and Activists Demand Action Against Illegal Hawkers on MG Road |

Even as the city is getting flooded with vehicles, the footpaths are also not left out, as they have been flooded with encroachments in several areas in Pune. Many residents and shop owners allege that the number of hawkers and encroachments on MG Road in the Camp area is increasing day by day. Residents face problems while walking or commuting on the footpaths and roads.

Raj Singh, an activist, said, "We wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Police to highlight the recurring problem of illegal hawkers encroaching upon MG Road, particularly the area behind Hotel Arora Towers and ABN Amro Bank. These hawkers are causing immense traffic congestion and chaos, significantly impacting both pedestrian and vehicle movement on one of Pune's busiest streets. This issue has persisted for years, despite repeated reports and complaints. While temporary actions have been taken, no permanent or effective solution has been implemented so far."

Food vendors and cylinders

"Many food vendors are also operating with LPG cylinders, posing a serious safety risk to the public. If a mishap occurs, who will be held accountable?" asks Singh.

Rattan Raju, who owns a shop on MG Road, said, "The menace created by the hawkers was under control for a few months after repeated complaints to the authorities, but for the past three weeks, the situation has become the same. The hawkers have again started to operate in these makeshift setups, and there is no space left for people to walk on the footpath. It is concerning that while traffic police act swiftly to tow two-wheelers or four-wheelers that are slightly misplaced, hawkers blatantly occupy the roads with no lasting enforcement against them. This selective approach causes frustration among citizens and local shopkeepers, many of whom have experienced losses in business due to hawkers blocking entrances and causing disturbances in front of their shops."

Read Also Pune Goes Up in Smoke: Garbage Burning Leaves Residents Gasping

Parking becomes and issue

Kukreja Yunus Sayyad, who goes to work on MG Road, said, "Parking is a big issue in this area. Due to illegal encroachments, there is no space to park your vehicle. Hawkers are temporarily removed for a few hours, only to return shortly after. This reflects a complete lack of seriousness in addressing the situation."

The activists also claimed that a dedicated initiative was previously undertaken to create "Fashion Street" to accommodate around 400 hawkers, offering them a legitimate space. However, we are now witnessing a repeat of the same issue as these hawkers have returned to MG Road.

"We want the authorities to consider this matter with the urgency it deserves and act in the best interests of the public and the city."

Girish Digoankar, Senior PI, Lashkar Police Station, Pune, said, "Every day from 4 PM till 8 PM (during the peak hours), we conduct an inspection with Pune Cantonment Board and take action against the violators, and the board seizes the illegal trolleys and other materials. We are short on manpower, but we still manage to take action against illegal hawkers occupying the footpath and the parking area."