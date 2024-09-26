 Pune Reports 193 Chikungunya Cases, Second Highest in Maharashtra After Kolhapur
According to the data shared by the health department, among the major municipal areas, the highest cases have been reported from Nagpur city (741), Mumbai (338), Pune city (227), and Kolhapur (164). The districts with the most cases are Kolhapur (219), Pune (193), Amravati (156), and Akola (129).

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Pune Reports 193 Chikungunya Cases, Second Highest in Maharashtra After Kolhapur | AFP PHOTO

Pune district has reported 193 confirmed chikungunya cases, making it the second-highest in Maharashtra after Kolhapur, which has recorded 219 cases. The state is witnessing a rise in chikungunya cases, with health authorities closely monitoring the situation.

The authorities have appealed to doctors who report unusual aspects of chikungunya, as well as patients with co-infections like dengue and swine flu, to take a detailed history of the patient, collect samples, and transport them to Sassoon General Hospital, BJ Medical College, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

When the Free Press Journal reached out to Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of state health services for malaria, filaria, and waterborne diseases, he shared the data but refrained from making a comment.

To tackle the outbreak, the health minister conducted a meeting with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), asking them to compile a report of all positive patients of chikungunya. The state has circulated updated guidelines from the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) for the management of chikungunya fever and has appealed to clinicians to send out samples for sequencing. The state has also set up a rapid response team to curb the spread.

