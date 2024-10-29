Pune: Rebel Congress Leaders Aba Bagul, Kamal Vyavhare, Manish Anand Go Independent | Facebook

Growing resentment among Congress leaders in Pune after being left out in ticket distribution for the Assembly polls has prompted three senior leaders--Aba Bagul, Kamal Vyavhare and Manish Anand--to file their nominations as independent candidates for key seats in the city. This discontent stems from seat-sharing issues within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The first woman mayor of Pune, Kamal Vyavhare, will contest from Kasba Assembly constituency, while Manish Anand will run from Shivajinagar and Aba Bagul from Parvati Assembly seats. Notably, Kasba and Shivajinagar seats were allocated to Congress, with Ravindra Dhangekar and Datta Bahirat as the declared candidates, respectively. The Parvati Assembly seat was given to NCP-SP's Ashwini Kadam.

Aba Bagul, who has been a councillor in Pune Municipal Corporation for 40 years, also serving in several standing committees and as leader of the opposition in the corporation, is contesting as an independent candidate from the Parvati Assembly constituency of Pune city.

"Congress is at every corner of Maharashtra, but we have changed the policy. We took the Shiv Sena along for government formation, but due to this, Congress is going down. We are getting fewer seats in seat sharing. The NCP-SP is also pressing Congress. Places where NCP-SP has no existence are even getting seats. NCP-SP has been unable to win the Parvati Assembly seat for the last 15 years, despite this seat being given to them. My point is that we want to stop the BJP. Congress should be strong, but Congress is getting minimised. I am determined to contest as an independent candidate for the Parvati Assembly seat. My effort is to protect Congress and its cadre here," Aba Bagul said.

He also added, "It's my humble request to Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge to keep an eye on the ground... Congress, the party that had 90 councillors in Pune, had been brought down to nine. Why is this happening? We need to protect Congress at every level. We wish to make Rahul Gandhi the PM of the country. The seat that NCP has been losing since the last three terms is again given to NCP-SP. I have been asking for the seat because I have a vision for Parvati. There are a lot of developments to be done. I have plans to make an e-learning centre, a high school and a green school. I have also presented how we can curb the traffic issues in the city; despite all this, I fail to understand under what merit the seat has gone to NCP-SP this time again."

Kamal Vyavhare, former mayor of Pune City, who has been in Congress since 1987, decided to quit the party and go independent in the upcoming election after MLA tickets were denied to her from the Kasba Assembly constituency.

She said, "I have been a very senior party worker for Congress since the start... I was the first woman mayor of Pune city... I have also been elected five times as corporator from different areas in the Kasba Assembly constituency. I have been asking for the MLA ticket since 2009 from Congress but have always been denied just because we don't have any political family background. We are the ground-level party workers who work on the ground. Just because we cannot reach Rahul Gandhi, that may be the reason we are being denied the opportunity. Therefore, I was interested in contesting from the Kasba Assembly constituency, but this time again the ticket has been given to Ravindra Dhangekar. Therefore, I decided to quit Congress and contest as an independent candidate in the Kasba Assembly constituency. I worked for the people, and I am sure they will support me."

Manish Anand said, "I have been with the party since 2010; I have worked as a corporator. My supporters wanted me to contest Assembly elections but I was denied a ticket by the party. Moreover, Datta Bahirat, who is the declared candidate for Shivajinagar seats, had betrayed me as during the last election he had promised to leave the seat for me; however, he did not fulfil his promise. The Shivajinagar seat is currently with the BJP as Siddharth Shirole is the sitting MLA. My supporters want me to contest the seat; therefore, I have filed my nomination as an independent candidate."

The trio had demanded party tickets but, after being denied, decided to take the rebel route. This development has sparked fear of more rebels emerging from within the Congress party in Pune, once a stronghold under stalwart leader Suresh Kalmadi.

The rebellion highlights the internal strife within the Congress, particularly in Pune, where the party is struggling to maintain unity. With the MVA and Mahayuti alliances locked in an intense battle, Congress's failure to keep its leaders intact may have significant implications for the party's prospects.

As the state Assembly polls approach, the situation in Pune will be closely watched, especially considering the potential impact of rebel candidates on the electoral outcome.