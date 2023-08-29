Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Alleges Diversion Of Kasba Funds To Parvati Constituency, Demands Inquiry

Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has accused authorities of diverting funds allocated for essential amenities and development projects in the Kasba constituency to the Parvati constituency in Pune. Dhangekar voiced his concerns during a press conference held in Pune. He demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, and the Urban Development Department rectify this situation and ensure that the rightful funds intended for Kasba are returned.

Present at the press conference were State General Secretary of Congress Sanjay Balgude, Vishal Dhanwade of Shiv Sena, Ganesh Nalavde of NCP, and Appa Jadhav.

Dhangekar stated, "A fund of 10 crores was allocated for various development projects in the Kasba Assembly Constituency under the special provision scheme for municipal area amenities. These projects included road construction, beautification, jogging tracks, toilet repairs, footpaths, immersion ghats, and park development. The government, through the Urban Development Department, approved these projects on December 20, 2022, with the allocation of 10 crores."

Affront to legacy of former MLA Muktatai Tilak: Dhangekar

"However, on July 27, 2023, the government issued a rectification letter redirecting these funds to the Parvati Constituency instead of Kasba. This is unjust to the people of Kasba Constituency, and it appears to be a politically motivated decision. We suspect that ruling party MLAs are involved in this diversion due to my opposition party affiliation. Such actions undermine the Kasba Constituency, and we will not stand for this injustice. We demand that the government revisits this decision and returns the funds to Kasba Constituency," Dhangekar added.

"The diversion of funds from Kasba to Parvati is not only an affront to the people of Kasba but also to the legacy of former MLA Muktatai Tilak, who proposed these projects. I am committed to continuing her work, and the fund diversion is unacceptable. I will organize demonstrations wherever Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil is present. We have also sent correspondence regarding this matter to the Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Secretary, and Commissioner," Dhangekar concluded.