Pune: Rare Small Indian Civet Spotted In Shirur

Shirur residents on Sunday reported sighting a leopard-like animal on the road, only to discover that it was a rare Small Indian Civet. The animal who was sick has been admitted to the Nisarga First Aid Center in Pune for urgent medical attention by the Shirur Forest Department.

The Small Indian Civet, scientifically known as Viverricula indica, is a small carnivorous mammal native to South and Southeast Asia.

Shirur Forest Range Officer Pratap Jagtap received information about an injured animal in the cemetery area of Shirur on Sunday. Subsequently, Pramod Patil of Shirur Forest Division, Forest Laborer Ananda Hargude, President of Nisarga Wildlife Society Sherkhan Sheikh of the Shirur Forest Division Rescue Team, along with snake expert Shubham Wagh Saidas Kusal, Abhi Waghmare, Sakshi Waghmare, Satish Bhawal, and Suraj Waghmare, promptly rushed to the scene.

"Upon examination, it was determined that the creature was a rare Small Indian Civet, suffering from injuries and deteriorating health. As a result, the decision was made to transfer it to the Nisarga First Aid Center in Pune for comprehensive treatment," the forest official said.

