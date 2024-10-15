 Pune: Ramdas Athawale Demands Seats for RPI (A) in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Pune: Ramdas Athawale Demands Seats for RPI (A) in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Queried on whether he would take a decision on continuing in the NDA if his request is not accepted, Athawale said he would stay with the ruling alliance.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said the Mahayuti (ruling alliance in Maharashtra) must give some seats to his Republican Party of India (A) in the upcoming assembly polls.

"It is not my stand to take such a decision. But we should get some seats, as well as MLC representation and posts in various state-run corporations. The seat sharing in the Mahayuti is being finalised," the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment told reporters here.

The Mahayuti comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Asked about former Indapur MLA and BJP leader Harshwardhan Patil joining the NCP (SP), Athawale said he would have not left if he was made an MLC.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held next month. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26. 

