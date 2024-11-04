Pune: Rally Held to Promote Voting Awareness Among Transgender Voters in Dhanori |

To create awareness about voting among transgender citizens, a rally was organized from Mahalakshmi Mandir in Dhanori to Rajmata Jijau Bhaji Mandai in Dhanori, in association with the Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare and Shree Mahalakshmi Social Society.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Vishal Londhe, Social Welfare Inspector Gopichand Alhat, Mahesh Gawari, Founder President of Shree Mahalakshmi Social Society Lakhan Oval, and several transgender citizens were present.

Londhe informed the transgender individuals at the rally about the importance of having a voter card. He emphasised that, as citizens of the country, they should participate in the voting process and exercise their right to vote. He urged them to vote as informed citizens and fulfill their responsibilities. He also encouraged transgender individuals to motivate others within their community to participate in the assembly elections.

As per the latest notification, there are 87,57,426 total voters as of October 15. Out of them, 45,37,692 of them are male, 42,18,940 are female and 794 are third gender.