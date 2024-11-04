 Pune: Rally Held to Promote Voting Awareness Among Transgender Voters in Dhanori
On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Vishal Londhe, Social Welfare Inspector Gopichand Alhat, Mahesh Gawari, Founder President of Shree Mahalakshmi Social Society Lakhan Oval, and several transgender citizens were present.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
To create awareness about voting among transgender citizens, a rally was organized from Mahalakshmi Mandir in Dhanori to Rajmata Jijau Bhaji Mandai in Dhanori, in association with the Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare and Shree Mahalakshmi Social Society.

