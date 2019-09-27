Pune rains: 19 die in decades's worst rain in Pune

Pune: At least 19 persons have been killed and 11 are missing in various rain-related incidents in Pune, Jalgaon and Nashik since late Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

According to the state and district disaster management authorities, at least five persons were washed away in flood waters in the Khed-Shivapur area on Pune-Bengaluru Highway.

Three bodies were recovered from a well in the downstream region early on Thursday and a hunt is on for the others.

A building compound wall crashed in Arnyshwar Complex killing six more, while some others were feared trapped under the debris. While two bodies have been recovered, search is on for the remaining persons.

Caught in a thunderstorm, six people were killed as they took refuge under a tree in Jalgaon; they were possibly electrocuted.

Two persons – Salim Sheikh and Victor Sangale -- were found dead in cars that were washed away in the flood waters at the nullah near Ganga Satellite, Raheja Gardens, in Wanowrie.

Their bodies were yet to be retrieved. Victor, who lived in Viman Nagar, was trying to cross the fateful nullah but misjudged the strength of the current and was swept away in his car. Shaikh, a resident of Kwality Sapphire, too met the same fate.

A communications specialist residing in Kubera Colony, who commutes to Viman Nagar for work, had a trying time before she made it home. A ride that usually takes 45 minutes stretched out to well over two hours that day.

“Never in the last four years have I experienced such a situation in Pune,” said Shalin, who had to travel over 30km, instead of the usual 11km. The extensive detour was necessitated as most of the roads were flooded.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, although it did rain, many office-goers preferred to stay home as a matter of precaution. For the rest, who ventured out, the traffic was less nightmarish than expected.

An autorickshaw driver was killed due to electrocution in a flooded area of a village on the outskirts of Nashik.

As flood waters rose, more than 15,000 people were evacuated from Baramati tehsil, and others from different areas like Sinhgad, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati Nagar, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi.

In many areas, panicked residents took refuge on upper floors or terrace as flood waters gushed into ground floor residences. State Congress President Balasaheb Thorat said since Thursday night, Pune City and district has been lashed by more than 16 cm of torrential downpour, with forecast of more rain in the next 24 hours. Officials said this is record rainfall in the district in the past 10 years.