Pune rains: 10-month-old, kin rescued from floodwaters in Pune

Pune: A 10-month-old child and his other family members, who were stranded in a flooded area following heavy rains in Pune district, were rescued by the fire brigade, an official said on Thursday.
A video purportedly showing the infant being rescued using a life ring (plastic tube) through gushing water went viral on social media.
Five members of a family, including the child, were stuck outside their house in Parvati area near Mitra Mandal chowk on Wednesday after heavy rains pounded the city, fire officer Maruti Devkule said.
“We received a call that a family of five was stranded. On reaching there, we found the family members were sitting on a water tank outside their house and there was a toddler among them,” he said. Devkule said he waded through the gushing water and rescued the child first.
“After putting the baby in a basket, I kept it on a life ring and swam along with it towards safety,” he said. Later, the child’s parents and grand-parents were also rescued, he added.
Pune witnessed intense heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which caused flooding in several low-lying areas and claimed lives of 12 people, officials said.
