Pune: Punit Balan Group Conducts 4-Day Helmet Distribution & Traffic Awareness Campaign | Sourced

To promote road safety and responsible driving among bike riders in Pune, the Punit Balan Group (PBG) organised a four-day helmet distribution and traffic awareness campaign from August 21 to 24. In collaboration with the Pune Police, Pune Traffic Police, and the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), the campaign successfully distributed 1,000 helmets.

The campaign was inaugurated at Council Hall Chowk by Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), with ACP Sanjay Nikam, DCP Sandeep Gill (Zone 1), Colonel Mahadev, and API Prasad Dongre (Bund Garden Traffic Division) in attendance.

On the second day, DCP Zone 4 Traffic Himmat Jadhav launched the campaign at Shastri Chowk in Yerawada, accompanied by Sarla Suryavanshi, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Senior PI Arvind Gokle, ACP Pranjali Sonawane, and Senior PI Ravindra Shelke.

At Bremen Chowk, the third day's activities were inaugurated by ACP Anuja Deshmane and PI Meenal Supe Patil, with Sarla Suryavanshi, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, also present.

The campaign concluded at Sarasbaug, where Shobha Kshirsagar (Dattawadi Transport API), Sarla Suryavanshi (Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector), Financial Fitness Coach Sudhir Khot, Pune City Boxing Association Secretary Madan Vani, and Rotary District Governor Pune, Sheetal Shah, were among the attendees. Over the four days, a total of 1,000 helmets were distributed.

The initiative saw active participation from several organisations, including the Viman Nagar Mahila Club, Rotary Club of Pune, Inner Wheel Club of Pune Downtown, Rotary E-Club of Pune Diamond, ABP Mahila Club, Dhruva Defence Motivation Centre, Star Boxing Academy, and Antarnath Social Foundation. Volunteers from these groups played a crucial role in the campaign’s success.