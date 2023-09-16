Pune: Punekars Opt for Eco-conscious Choices This Ganeshotsav | FPJ

Pune: As Ganeshotsav approaches, Punekars are filled with excitement, actively engaging in shopping sprees. What's particularly noteworthy this year is the substantial shift towards eco-conscious choices, evident in the rising demand for eco-friendly makhars, marking a departure from the conventional thermocol alternatives.

Burud Ali, a well-known bamboo market in the city renowned for its affordable handmade home decor, has garnered significant attention this festive season, aligning perfectly with the growing interest in sustainable decorations.

At Burud Ali, local artisans offer a diverse range of sustainable products, providing customisation options in terms of size and design. The offerings include arches, carved pillars, temples, boats, lotuses, and replicas of Shaniwarwads, coconuts, modaks, among others. The star attraction, however, is the bamboo makhars.

Read Also Pune: FDA Steps Up To Ensure Food Safety During Ganeshotsav

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)