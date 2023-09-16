 Pune: Punekars Opt for Eco-conscious Choices This Ganeshotsav
Burud Ali, a well-known bamboo market in the city renowned for its affordable handmade home decor, has garnered significant attention this festive season

Mrunal JadhavUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune: As Ganeshotsav approaches, Punekars are filled with excitement, actively engaging in shopping sprees. What's particularly noteworthy this year is the substantial shift towards eco-conscious choices, evident in the rising demand for eco-friendly makhars, marking a departure from the conventional thermocol alternatives.

Burud Ali, a well-known bamboo market in the city renowned for its affordable handmade home decor, has garnered significant attention this festive season, aligning perfectly with the growing interest in sustainable decorations.

At Burud Ali, local artisans offer a diverse range of sustainable products, providing customisation options in terms of size and design. The offerings include arches, carved pillars, temples, boats, lotuses, and replicas of Shaniwarwads, coconuts, modaks, among others. The star attraction, however, is the bamboo makhars.

article-image

Pune: Punekars Opt for Eco-conscious Choices This Ganeshotsav

Pune: Punekars Opt for Eco-conscious Choices This Ganeshotsav

