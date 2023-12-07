Pune Public Policy Festival To Be Held On January 19 & 20: Here's All You Need To Know | Screengrab

The inaugural Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF) is scheduled to take place at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics on January 19 and 20.

A total of 23 speakers, including prominent figures such as Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Ajit Ranade, Vice-Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Shekhar Singh, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Siddharth Shirole, Shivajinagar MLA, and others, have confirmed their participation.

Sahil Deo, festival coordinator, shared his vision for the event with the Free Press Journal. He said, "There was a time when Pune used to be called the Oxford of the East, a hub of social movements, educational institutions, and intellectual ferment. However, as the seat of government lies in Delhi, policymaking predominantly happens there. The Pune Public Policy Festival aims to reclaim Pune's position as the nucleus of intellectual discourse."

He continued, "The festival will witness Pune's sharpest minds in business and policy engaging with some of the nation's leading economists and thinkers. The event seeks to delve into the imminent trade-offs facing India in the next decade: the balance between growth and equality, development and environment, and the intersection of technology convenience and privacy. Professionals, bureaucrats, academics, students, and both insiders and external experts will convene to deliberate on the nation's future trajectory."