Pune: Protest in City Demands Withdrawal of Controversial RTE Admission Order

Pune: Protest in Pune Demands Withdrawal of Controversial RTE Admission Order

Aam Aadmi Party's Pune unit has protested against the government's delay in issuing regarding RTE admissions in private schools. The High Court suspended the new amedment by the Maharashtra government. However, the government has not withdrawn the order, causing the admission process to remain entangled. Parents, led by the AAP Parents Union, gathered at Balgandharva Chowk in Pune, demanding the government withdraw the order and immediately commence the admission process.

This year, RTE reserved school admissions have been delayed for almost two months. Despite the High Court's stay on the government's order, private schools have been filing various intervention petitions. The court has prohibited announcing the school admission lottery due to the ongoing hearings. Nearly 2.5 lakh parents in Maharashtra have applied for admission to these private reserved seats, and their children are waiting for the process to proceed. Meanwhile, both private and government schools have already started their sessions.

AAP blames govt for confusion

There is no guarantee that these children will secure admission in private schools through the lottery. Consequently, parents are in a dilemma. As other children begin attending school, those waiting for free admission face psychological effects, and their education suffers. During the protest, Mukund Kirdat accused Education Minister Dipak Kesarkar and the government of being responsible for this situation. Sudarshan Jagdale warned that Education Minister Kesarkar would not be allowed to visit Pune if the order is not withdrawn.