Pune: Protest Erupts in Baner as Citizens Demand Removal of Garbage Project |

Frustrated citizens of the Susroad, Bhande Nagar (Morya Nagar) area in Pune's Baner recently took to the streets in protest against the contentious garbage project initiated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Their demands were clear - they wanted the removal of the waste project from their neighborhood.

Residents, including senior citizens, united to express their discontent with the garbage project situated along a main road, which has been a persistent source of odour in the area. These residents have already taken their grievances to court, asserting that the PMC has conveniently disregarded the issue, while political parties have seemingly prioritised political games over citizens' well-being.

One resident expressed his frustration, saying, "For the past seven years, we've been dealing with this problem, which severely impacts our health. The PMC seems to have turned a blind eye to our concerns."

College students have been particularly affected by the project, with some reporting that they couldn't even wait at the bus stop without enduring the unpleasant odour. Playing in the society premises has also become an ordeal due to the stench.

Another citizen said, "Our health and daily lives are at stake. We urge the chief minister to take immediate action."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)