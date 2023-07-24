Pune Prepares To Honor PM Narendra Modi With 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award' On August 1 | ANI

Pune is gearing up to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, as he is set to receive the prestigious "Lokmanya Tilak National Award" from the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Trust. As per the organisers, the award is a testament to his supreme leadership and his efforts in instilling a sense of patriotism among the citizens.

The Prime Minister's visit will commence with a homage at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganapati temple in city. As the event approaches, security arrangements have become the top priority, with police authorities meticulously reviewing measures to ensure a safe and seamless visit for the honorable guest.

Hemant Rasane, representing the Dagdusheth Ganapati Trust, expressed his excitement for the event, saying, "We are honored to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi at our temple on this auspicious day. All necessary arrangements have been meticulously made to conduct the grand Maha aarti and Abhishek of Lord Ganapati, seeking blessings for the well-being of the nation."

On the momentous occasion of the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) will confer the "Lokmanya Tilak National Award" upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding historical significance to the event.

