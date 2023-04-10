Pune: 'Pratiti' sells products crafted by mentally challenged people | Facebook

Pune: In a first-of-its-kind social partnership, Pratiti Centre for Mental Health and Reliance Retail Limited have come together to raise public awareness, reduce the stigma and foster a positive attitude towards mental health issues and those that suffer from it.

The Pratiti Kiosk at Reliance Smart, Aundh, the sale of handmade products created by the patients started on April 7th. "The proceeds from the sale of these products will go directly to the residents providing much-needed encouragement, boosting their self-confidence and instilling in them a sense of independence and financial stability”, said Sushupti Sathe, founder and director of Pratiti.

Handmade handkerchiefs to bags

The products include handmade handkerchiefs, shopping bags, embroidered dupattas, coasters and other products created by the residents as a part of their rehabilitation programme which are currently on sale in the lobby.

Sathe said, “At Pratiti, reintegrating our residents into their families and making them participative members of society is our goal. Encouraging them to learn a skill, and providing a platform to showcase these and earn a livelihood takes them a step closer to financial independence and stability. We are very grateful to Reliance Retail Limited / Reliance Smart for this wonderful opportunity which also will provide visibility and awareness to mental health and the work done by our residents and Pratiti.”

All you need to know about 'Pratiti'

The Centre has residents undergoing rehabilitation for various mental health issues including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other intellectual disabilities. The kiosk will be manned by residents undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre which in turn will help in removing the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage more conversations around it.

Pratiti is a residential mental health rehabilitation centre and Geriatric Care. Residents at Pratiti include those diagnosed with schizophrenia, psychosis, bipolar disorder, depression and various other mental health disabilities.