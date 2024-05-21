Pune Porsche Crash: Identity Of Minor Should Not Be Revealed, Says NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo

Priyank Kanoongo |

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Tuesday urged activists and media personnel to refrain from revealing the identity of the minor accused in the Pune car accident case. He emphasised that doing so would be a crime under the Juvenile Justice Act, which prohibits disclosing the identity of juvenile offenders or victims.

"I appeal to all activists and media persons that the police have done their job and the law will take its course. However, in the midst of all this, if anyone reveals the identity of the minor, it will also be a crime under the same law under which these cases have been registered. Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act specifies that the identity of any allegedly juvenile child or victim should not be revealed," Kanoongo said while speaking to ANI.

"So, you all should also keep in mind that the identity of the minor should not be revealed under any circumstances," he added.

Addressing the incident, Kanoongo pointed out the irresponsibility of giving a car to a minor and serving alcohol to them.

According to Kanoongo's conversation with the police, the police have filed an FIR against the minor under the appropriate sections, and an FIR has also been registered against the minor's father, who is responsible for giving the car. Additionally, the police have filed an FIR under the appropriate sections against the establishment that served alcohol to the minor.

"One point that repeatedly comes up in the media is regarding Section 15, which states that the competent court has the authority to decide if a minor aged between 16 and 18 should be tried as an adult if they have allegedly committed a serious crime. According to what the police have told us, this matter has also been brought to the notice of the honourable court. Now it is up to the court to decide," Kanoongo added.

Kanoongo reassured that the NCPCR is closely monitoring the case and will take necessary actions.

He also mentioned that no report has yet confirmed whether the minor had consumed alcohol, stressing the importance of letting the court conduct the trial and administer justice accordingly.

"I also want to clarify that no report has been received yet about whether the child consumed alcohol or not, so let this trial be conducted in court and whoever is guilty should be punished, especially those who are providing the place or serving alcohol to children. If the child has also made a mistake, they should receive lawful punishment," Kanoongo said.