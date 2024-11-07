 Pune Porsche Crash: Father of Teen Driver's Friend Surrenders Before Court
The Supreme Court had on Tuesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Arunkumar Devnath Singh, whose son was allegedly in the car when the accident took place in Kalyaninagar area.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Crash: Father of Teen Driver's Friend Surrenders Before Court | Sourced

The father of a friend of the teenage driver involved in the Porsche car accident in Pune that claimed two lives in May this year surrendered before a court here on Wednesday.

Singh is accused of replacing the blood samples of his son, so as to hide the fact that the boy -- along with the minor driver -- was drunk at the time.

The teenage driver's blood samples were also allegedly swapped, in connivance with two doctors at the government-run Sassoon Hospital, for the same reason. Both his parents are named as accused.

"Arunkumar Singh was absconding. He filed pre-arrest bail applications in the High Court and Supreme Court. Both the courts agreed with the prosecution's stand that the applicant being on the run created an impediment in the investigation, and rejected his plea. He surrendered before the court here today," said a senior police official.

The court remanded him in police custody, the official added. 

