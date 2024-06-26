Pune Porsche Accident Case: Why Is Bombay HC 's Order To Release Juvenile Involved In Case Shocking?

Mumbai: The quashing of detention of the 17-year-old drunken boy from Pune, who mowed down two persons on May 19 while driving his father’s Porsche, is shocking, to put it mildly.

The judgment passed by a division bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande, pivots on the technical fact that the Juvenile Justice Board’s remand orders were illegal and passed without jurisdiction. The court has now given his custody to his aunt. However, the bench ought to have considered the case in totality.

Unimpeachable Facts

The facts are unimpeachable: The boy was drunk. There is CCTV footage showing the minor drinking alcohol in a bar with friends; CCTV footage shows the car being driven at breakneck speed; Eyewitnesses said the boy was drunk; The boy’s father kidnapped the family driver, confined him to a room, and forced him to make a false confession that he was at the wheel; The local MLA was taken by the father of the accused to the police station, in an obvious bid to influence the case; The blood sample of the boy was thrown away and substituted with that of his mother; Rs 3 lakh was paid to the doctors of Sassoon Hospital to tamper with the blood sample and both those worthies have been proceeded against; The Juvenile Justice Board asked the boy to write an essay on accidents after such a heinous act.

The case was vitiated with gross corruption and political interference from the word go. Justice has neither been done to the families of the two victims, nor the ends of justice appear to have been served.