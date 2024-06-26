 Pune Porsche Accident Case: Bombay HC's Release Order Sparks Outcry
Pune Porsche Accident Case: Bombay HC's Release Order Sparks Outcry

FPJ News Service
Updated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Jabalpur: The Bombay High Court’s decision to order the release of the minor boy allegedly involved in the Porsche car crash has stirred strong emotions with the mother of one of the accident victims urging the judges to understand the pain of a bereaved mother.

About The Pune Porsche Car Accident

Ashwini Koshta and her friend Anish Awadhiya, both IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, were killed in the early hours of May 19 when the car, allegedly driven by the teen who police suspect was driving drunk, collided with their two-wheeler in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.

The division bench of Justices Bharti Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of the juvenile from an observation home noting that the Juvenile Justice Board's remand orders were illegal and passed without jurisdiction.

Ashwini Koshta's Mother On Bombay HC's Release Order

“I was shocked after seeing the news. I have full faith in the judiciary. They must have made the decision after careful consideration. However, I request the judges to understand the pain of a mother who has lost her daughter. Punishment should be given accordingly so that the public can trust the judicial system,” said Mamta Koshta, mother of the deceased Ashwini Koshta.

She recalled the Maharashtra government has assured them that justice will be served.

“I don’t know what is in the law. My only request to the judges is to understand the pain of a mother who has lost her daughter. Many girls live there and such incidents should not recur,” she said.

