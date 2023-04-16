Pune: Political leaders from across party lines attend Girish Bapat's condolence meet (WATCH VIDEO) | Anand Chaini

Condolence meeting for the late MPGirish Bapat which was held in Pune on Sunday was attended by political leaders from across party lines.

The late MP enjoyed cordial relations across the party lines.

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar, Harshwardhan Patil, Minister Uday Samant, NCP MP Shriniwas Patil along with Bapat's close friend and NCP leader from Pune Ankush Kakade were present at the meet held in Balgandharva Rang Mandir.

Chandrakant Patil also paid tribute to the leader and said that Bapat's unique quality was to encourage young leaders and he found his joy in taking people ahead.

Ankush Kakade breaks down again

Nostalgic Ankush Kakade, broke down during his speech as he was narrating the timeline of Bapat's political career and their friendship. "It is a matter of luck to have a friend like Girish Bapat. There were differences of opinion but it didn't affect our friendship." Kakade had broken down even after the death of his leader.

While union minister Ramdas Athvale in his own style dedicated a poem to Bapat and said, "Kadhich tyani manali nahi jaat, mhnunch tyana milali saglyanchi sath (He never followed caste system thus he got support from everyone.)"

Bapat passed away on March 29

BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune and former Maharashtra minister Girish Bapat passed away at a hospital here on March 29 after a prolonged illness. The 72-year-old BJP leader, ailing for the last one-and-a-half years, was admitted to the ICU of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in critical condition and was on life support.

Bapat’s last public appearance was on February 26 when he cast vote for the Kasba Peth Assembly by-poll sitting in a wheelchair with his nasal cannula on.

The Opposition then accused the BJP of playing with Bapat’s health.

Despite his ill health, Bapat had addressed BJP workers briefly at Kesariwada.

The senior BJP leader enjoyed a good rapport with Opposition leaders as well and was looked upon as a mentor by many politicians from the Pune district.

He had served as the MLA from Kasba Peth constituency in Pune five times. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.