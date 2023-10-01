Pune: Police Seize 1.71 kg Mephedrone Worth Over ₹2 Crore Near | Pexels

1.71 kg of Mephedrone, valued over Rs 2 crore, was confiscated by Pune Police's Anti-Narcotics Squad 2 from Subhash Janki Mandal, a 29-year-old resident of Shitla Nagar, Dehu Road, originally from Jharkhand, the official said on Sunday.

The investigation revealed Mandal's intent to supply the drugs to Isam Rauf Rahim Shaik, a hospital worker, on the orders of Yerwada Jail inmate Lalit Anil Patil, aged 34, receiving treatment at Sassoon Hospital.

The drugs were intended for sale in the Sassoon Hospital area. A case under the NDPS Act and IPC Section 201 was registered against the trio at Bund Garden Police Station.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Shri Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, led by the Anti-Narcotics Squad 2 of the Pune City Police.

