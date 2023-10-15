 Pune: Police Lathicharge Cricket Fans For Offensive Sloguns After India's Victory Over Pakistan
Patrolling police officers intervened, seeking to address the situation and urging the youths to refrain from making offensive statements. It led to an argument prompting the police to employ a lathi charge to disperse the group.

Pune Police resorted to lathi charge on Saturday night near Lokhande Talim Chowk in the Narayan Peth area, responding to exuberant celebrations after India's World Cup victory against Pakistan. Post-match, a group of youths enthusiastically cheered and, in some instances, raised offensive slogans. Patrolling police officers intervened, seeking to address the situation and urging the youths to refrain from making offensive statements. It led to an argument prompting the police to employ a lathi charge to disperse the group.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Rajesh Yenpure stepped in, successfully calming the slogan-shouting youth. However, Yenpure expressed his dissatisfaction with the police's use of force and informed Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Singh Gill about the incident. A similar episode happened last year on October 24 in Deccan area, when India emerged victorious in a cricket match against Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia.

