Pune Police Issue Traffic Diversions In Kondhwa For Ramzan: All You Need To Know

Amid the holy month of Ramzan, the Traffic Branch of Pune City Police has issued temporary traffic diversion orders in the Kondhwa area to manage heavy vehicular movement and ensure smooth traffic flow during evening hours.

The diversions will remain in effect from February 20, 2025, until the end of Ramzan, daily between 5 PM and 12 midnight. The changes apply to areas under the Kondhwa Traffic Division, including Sheetal Chowk, Ashoka Mews Society, Parganagar, and Kausar Baug, where large crowds gather during the festival.

Key Traffic Changes:

- Heavy vehicles and water tankers heading towards Parganagar via Mayfair Junction from Jyoti Hotel Chowk will be restricted as required.

- Such vehicles must instead proceed straight from Jyoti Hotel Chowk to Sheetal Chowk and then towards Parganagar via the alternative route.

- Heavy vehicles and water tankers travelling from Parganagar towards Jyoti Hotel Chowk via Mayfair Junction will be prohibited. They must take the alternative route via Parganagar Chowk–Sheetal Chowk–Jyoti Hotel Chowk.

- Heavy vehicles and water tankers moving from Sarvodaya Junction towards Kausar Baug will also be restricted. These vehicles should use the alternative route via Mayfair and Jyoti Hotel Chowk.

The traffic police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with traffic personnel and volunteers and strictly follow the designated alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and ensure public safety during the festive period.

The order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act Sections 115, 116(1)(A)(B), 116(4), and 117, as per the Maharashtra Government Home Department notification dated September 27, 1996.