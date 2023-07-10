Pune Police Empowers Damini Squad With Pistols To Enhance Safety Measures

In response to the recent attack on a college girl in Sadashiv Peth, the Pune Police have taken significant steps to bolster safety measures across the city. Addressing the increasing incidents of crime, including harassment and vandalism, the police are increasing the strength of the Damini squad, a dedicated women police patrolling team. Furthermore, pistol handling training has commenced for the Crime Branch, investigation teams, and patrolling units to enhance their preparedness.

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, the allocation of pistols to women police personnel in the Damini squad for immediate action needed in case of untoward incidents. The Commissioner has mandated regular pistol training for all police personnel to ensure their proficiency in handling firearms. By recognizing the importance of consistent practice, the police force aims to equip its members to effectively safeguard the community.

Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, along with Joint Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, has directed swift action against vehicle vandalism, intimidation, and cases of molestation. To combat criminal activities, a comprehensive list of known offenders in the city has been compiled, and preventive measures will be undertaken to maintain public safety.

The introduction of armed women police personnel, particularly in the Damini squad, fosters a sense of security among citizens and serves as a powerful deterrent to criminals. To further strengthen safety measures, the police encourage residents to report confidential information or any wrongdoing through the dedicated WhatsApp messaging platform. Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar has shared mobile number (8975953100), urging prompt reporting to ensure swift action. Complaints related to women's safety will be accorded priority, and the police are committed to addressing and resolving such concerns promptly.

Commissioner Ritesh Kumar has prioritized the safety of students and women workers, and the implementation of the mobile messaging system allows for efficient handling of complaints, timely responses, and the collection of valuable feedback. Senior police inspectors have been entrusted with promptly addressing complaints in accordance with the Commissioner's directives.

The Pune Police have implemented a comprehensive range of measures, including combing operations, intensified patrolling by the Damini squads, and targeted campaigns against drug trafficking, with a focus on enhancing the safety of residents, especially women.