Pune Police Earns Praise From NIA For Successful Arrest Of Terrorists That Averted Potential Terror Threat

The Pune Police have received commendation from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their successful arrest of two terrorists in the Kothrud area. This marks the first time that the NIA has expressed appreciation to a unit commander, acknowledging the Pune Police's exceptional performance in preventing a significant potential threat and obtaining crucial intelligence from the arrested individuals.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Imran Khan and Mohmand Yunus Saki, both hailing from Rajasthan. The Pune Police, specifically Beat Marshals Pradeep Chavan and Amol Nazan from the Kothrud Police Station, apprehended the suspects during a routine patrol. The NIA had filed a case against these individuals for their involvement in anti-national activities in Rajasthan. After evading authorities, both were found residing in Pune's Kondhwa area. A search of their residence yielded live cartridges, four mobile phones, a laptop, and stolen materials for two-wheelers.

The diligent investigation by the Pune Police played a significant role in uncovering information about anti-national activities stored on the suspects' laptops. The collective efforts of the police force, including combing operations and patrolling, culminated in the successful arrest of the terrorists.

On the night of July 18, police constables Pradeep Chavan and Amol Nazan of Kothrud police station noticed three individuals engaged in suspicious activity, attempting a motorcycle theft. Acting on their suspicions, the police apprehended Imran Khan and Yunus Saki, while a third individual accompanying them managed to flee the scene. The arrested suspects were subsequently taken to the police station, and their place of residence was searched. During the investigation, it was revealed that the NIA had registered a case against Khan, Saki, and their associates in April 2022.

The swift and efficient response of the Pune Police in arresting the two terrorists has earned recognition from various quarters. Following the successful operation, Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner Sandeep Karnik visited the Kothrud Police Station, overseeing the case until the early hours. The diligent efforts of the Pune Police were instrumental in averting a significant potential threat to the nation and obtaining critical intelligence from the arrested individuals.