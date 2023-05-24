Pune Police dismantle illegal betting syndicate; 3 held |

In a significant operation, the anti-extortion squad of the Pune Police has successfully dismantled an illegal betting syndicate operating during IPL cricket matches. Three individuals, including the owner of a popular pub in the city and a prominent bookie, have been apprehended in connection with the case. Investigations have revealed that the betting rings involved in the IPL betting operation span across Dubai, Nagpur, and Mumbai.

Pune Police arrest 3

The raid took place on Saturday night when the anti-extortion squad conducted a raid at a flat located in Kondhwa. During the operation, the authorities arrested three individuals identified as Wasim Hanif Sheikh (39), a resident of Saibabanagar in Kondhwa Khurd, Ikram Maqsud Mulla (26), residing in Madne Society, Ghorpade Peth, and Musabin Mehmud Bashaib (35) from Kondhwa's Somwar Peth. The police have also filed a case against Jitesh Mehta, a pub owner in Pune, and Akshay Tiwari from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who is believed to be a major player in the betting racket. Mehta and Tiwari are suspected to have strong links in the illicit gambling operation.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: 1 held for stealing diesel from parked trucks along highways near Panvel

Custody extended

The arrested individuals were presented before the Shivajinagar court after their police custody ended on Tuesday, May 23rd. The police requested an extension of their custody to further the investigation, which was granted by the court. It has been discovered that the accused utilized three email IDs for carrying out their betting activities. The authorities have initiated the process of freezing Tiwari's bank account in Indore to seize illicit funds associated with the bookie.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Ramnath Pokle, Deputy Commissioner Amol Zende, Assistant Commissioner Satish Govekar, and led by Police Inspector Ajay Waghmare, along with Sub-Inspector Mohandas Jadhav, Shankar Sampet, and team.