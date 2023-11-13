Pune Police Crack Case: Six Behind Attack And Robbery Of Jeweler Arrested |

In a significant development, Pune's Crime Branch Unit 5, in collaboration with Wanowrie Police, has successfully apprehended a gang involved in the shooting and robbery of 35-year-old jewellery shop owner Pratik Madanlal Oswal on BT Kavade Street in Ghorpadi.

The arrested individuals include Rafique Shaikh (30) from Ghorpadi, Sarfarz Shaikh (30), Lakhan Ankoshi (35) from Ramtekdi, and Sagar Rajkumar (23), Honey Walmiki, and shooter Bilal Tyagi from Qutubgarh in Delhi. Rafique, employed as a garbage van driver, and Sarfarz and Ankoshi, responsible for waste collection, had conspired with the other three individuals. All three were acquainted with each other.

Oswal, a member of the Sarafi tribe in Syednagar, Hadapsar, fell victim to the attack while returning home on November 8. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, during which six rounds were fired at Oswal, resulting in two bullet wounds. The father-son duo was on their two-wheeler after closing their shop when they were accosted by three individuals on a motorcycle. The assailants raised objections to Pratik's driving, questioned him on road safety, and, in the ensuing scuffle, snatched a bag containing gold and cash before fleeing. When Pratik protested against their criminal act, one of the assailants opened fire, injuring him.

Under the leadership of Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, the police successfully traced and arrested the culprits, relying on CCTV footage. The accused confessed to planning the robbery for quick money, specifically targeting Oswal due to his involvement in the bullion trade.

Pune police, launching an extensive manhunt, utilised key leads obtained from CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene. The Wanowrie police gathered information about the three suspects responsible for firing six bullets, leading to the formation of two teams to apprehend the assailants.

