 Pune Police Commissionerate Imposes Ban On Student Internship, Prioritising Concerns Over Leakage Of Confidential Information
The surge in applications, averaging 5 to 6 per month, has prompted the police commissioner to take this drastic step.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
The Pune Police Commissionerate has issued a strict order prohibiting the approval of internship and research requests from students. Despite numerous applications flooding the police commissioner's office monthly, seeking internships in various branches such as regular police stations, special units, cybercrime departments, and the police commissioner's office, the department has firmly decided against granting any permissions.

The surge in applications, averaging 5 to 6 per month, has prompted the police commissioner to take this drastic step. While students often submit character certificates from their colleges, the police department is unwilling to compromise on the confidentiality of its sensitive data.

18 students interned with Pune Police in 2022, while 14 new students joined various departments in 2023.

Concerns over leakage of confidential information

The order explicitly directs police stations, special branches, and cybercrime units not to entertain any internship applications and not to forward such requests to the police commissioner's office. The decision is grounded in the concern that allowing internships in units engaged in critical investigations might risk the leakage of confidential information.

According to DCP (Admin) Rohidas Pawar, the department had previously permitted internships, notably in the cybercrime unit. However, the recent order reflects a strategic shift to prioritize department security and confidentiality over educational initiatives.

A retired police official, speaking anonymously, acknowledged that past internships in cybercrime provided only theoretical knowledge to students, deliberately withholding technical insights to safeguard department security. The former official emphasized the need to maintain strict protocols during internships to prevent any compromise on sensitive information.

Minal Patil, a police inspector from the Cyber Police Station, lamented the decision, stating that the department had previously considered internships for students with a background in cybercrime-related subjects. Now, however, students are directed to approach the police commissioner's office directly for internship permissions, pending approval from higher authorities.

Pune Urban Cooperative Banks Association Releases 2024 Diary

Kolhapur: Zila Parishad CEO Santosh Patil Lauds Gokul; Commends Its Role in Advancing Milk...

Nashik To Host 27th National Youth Festival: CM Eknath Shinde Reaffirms Maharashtra's Preparedness

Pune: Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate BJP's New Office On DP Road; Shifted Due To Trafic Issues From...

Pune City Police Constable Loses ₹5 Lakh In Online Task Fraud

