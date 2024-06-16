Pune: Police Arrest Couple for Stealing Multiple Vehicles Across the City | representative pic

Sinhagad police arrested a couple who used to steal vehicles to make easy money. The accused have been identified as Shahrukh Raju Pathan (24) and Pooja Jaydev Madanlal (21), residents of Nira, Baramati.

According to the police, the duo committed multiple thefts of four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles across the city.

The investigation team from Sinhagad Road Police Station was investigating cases related to vehicle theft when they received information that a man and a woman were involved in stealing four-wheelers and two-wheelers together.

In response to this serious crime, higher officials formed two teams headed by API Sachin Nikam and PSI Santosh Bhandwalkar to curb the crime.

Based on a tip-off received on June 7, 2024, that the duo was sitting in a car at the Ghat section area, the police laid a trap. Both were arrested while sitting in a Hyundai Xcent car at the spot.

17 vehicles seized

During interrogation, they admitted to the crime and revealed details about the stolen vehicles.

Police have detained 8 four-wheeler and 9 two-wheeler vehicles from various companies. A total of 17 vehicles worth ₹12,7000 have been seized. Additionally, multiple keys, a knife, and scissors were also seized by the police.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Bhandwalkar of Sinhagad police station said, "Both the accused do not have a home in Pune. They were staying at lodges in different places across the city and conducting surveillance throughout the day. They used to go out at night and steal four-wheelers and two-wheelers from different locations. Accused Shahrukh Raju Pathan had worked as a garage mechanic in his native place (Nira), so he knows the technical functions of vehicles. Pathan had made multiple keys and master keys."

Married couple of years ago

Regarding their modus operandi, Bhandwalkar explained, "Both the husband and wife conducted surveillance discreetly to avoid suspicion while secretly stealing 17 vehicles. They targeted specific models like Maruti Suzuki Eco, Hyundai Xcent, Scorpio, etc., due to their familiarity with opening them. They began their criminal activities shortly after getting married a couple of years ago, despite having a one-month-old baby. They typically stayed at hotels and lodges, committing crimes when in need of money."

"The two-wheeler vehicles were sold by the accused in Nagpur, Shirdi, and Srirampur at nominal rates of ₹20,000-25,000 for four-wheelers and ₹10,000-15,000 for two-wheelers. A total of 17 stolen vehicles were recovered from these locations."

"Previously, they were incarcerated for similar crimes, with 14 cases registered across various police stations such as Daund, Faltan, Yawat, Pimpri, Kondhwa, Sahkarnagar, Bhosari, Baramati Taluka, Wakad, and Warje Malewadi between mid-2021 and 2024. They remained in jail until the first week of February 2024."

"After their release in early February 2024, they resumed their criminal activities and subsequently stole 17 vehicles across Sinhagad, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Koregaon Park, Samarth, Wanawadi, Bibwewadi, and Nagpur jurisdictions."