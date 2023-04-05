 Pune: PMPML to start buses to Sinhagad fort foothill from various locations in city
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMPML to start buses to Sinhagad fort foothill from various locations in city

Pune: PMPML to start buses to Sinhagad fort foothill from various locations in city

The fort is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Punekars during summer vacations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMPML to start buses to Sinhagad fort foothill from various locations in city | AIR

To cater to the rise in the number of people visiting the Sinhagad Fort, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to ply more buses from various locations in the city to the foothill of the fort. 

The fort is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Punekars during summer vacations. Heavy vehicle rush during the holiday season, leads to traffic snarls, especially on weekends on the Sinhagad road in the city. This move by the PMPML aims at easing traffic by providing public transport to people. At present, the PMPML bus to the fort is available from Swargate. 

Read Also
Pune: PMPML starts bus from Shewalewadi to Alandi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: IISER's Deepak Dhar gets Padma Bhushan, KN Ganesh receives Padma Shri

Pune: IISER's Deepak Dhar gets Padma Bhushan, KN Ganesh receives Padma Shri

Pune: PMPML to start buses to Sinhagad fort foothill from various locations in city

Pune: PMPML to start buses to Sinhagad fort foothill from various locations in city

Pune man sells Alphonso Mangoes on EMI

Pune man sells Alphonso Mangoes on EMI

Pune: Yoga Demonstrations organised at Nisarg Gram in Yewalewadi on April 6

Pune: Yoga Demonstrations organised at Nisarg Gram in Yewalewadi on April 6

WATCH VIDEO: This rail museum in Pune has miniature model of Vande Bharat Train

WATCH VIDEO: This rail museum in Pune has miniature model of Vande Bharat Train