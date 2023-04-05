Pune: PMPML to start buses to Sinhagad fort foothill from various locations in city | AIR

To cater to the rise in the number of people visiting the Sinhagad Fort, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to ply more buses from various locations in the city to the foothill of the fort.

The fort is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Punekars during summer vacations. Heavy vehicle rush during the holiday season, leads to traffic snarls, especially on weekends on the Sinhagad road in the city. This move by the PMPML aims at easing traffic by providing public transport to people. At present, the PMPML bus to the fort is available from Swargate.

