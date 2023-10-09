Pune: PMPML To Bolster Services With 300 Additional CNG Buses |

In a bid to enhance customer convenience, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) is set to bolster its fleet with the addition of 300 CNG buses.

"Out of the planned 300 buses, the PMPML will directly procure 100, while the remaining 200 will be acquired through leasing agreements," said Satish Gate, PMPML’s PRO. "These buses are expected to be operational and available for passenger service within the next six months," he added.

To expedite the procurement process, a tender has been initiated for the CNG buses, which are anticipated to be 12 meters in length, catering effectively to the city’s evolving transportation requirements.

This initiative addresses the urgent need for improved public transportation in Pune and aligns with the organisation's objective to reduce dependence on contractors.

